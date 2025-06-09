Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make red carpet debut

[Photo Credit: AAP]

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The 41-year-old Roar hit maker and the former Canadian prime minister, 54, were photographed together at the 2026 Tribeca Festival on Monday for the premiere of the pop star’s concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris.

The couple smiled and posed for pictures in what was their first-ever joint appearance at an event of this scale.

Trudeau could be seen stood close by her side as Perry signed autographs and took photos with fans.

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Speaking to People magazine at the event, she said the new film was “very different” from her 2012 documentary Part of Me.

“That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans,” Perry said.

“I mean, I’m doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it’s just such a fun thing to encapsulate.”

In April, Perry and Trudeau were pictured at the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event, where they were pictured with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant.

The couple started dating almost a year ago following her split from ex-fiance Orlando Bloom.

Perry has daughter Daisy Dove, five, with Orlando, while Justin has Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12, with his estranged wife Sophie.