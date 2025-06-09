Livestock health funding request tabled

The Ministry of Agriculture is seeking increased funding to strengthen animal health programs and disease surveillance efforts.

This is part of a broader push to safeguard Fiji’s livestock sector and boost food security.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says disease control will remain a key priority for the ministry, with additional resources needed to enhance monitoring, prevention, and response measures across the country.

Tunabuna adds that animal health remains critical to protecting farmers’ livelihoods and ensuring the long-term sustainability of livestock production.

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“We continue with our farming assistance to those who are doing livestock. We have infrastructure, and we also have our animal health component, which includes surveillance of some of the diseases that we have.”

He revealed that disease control initiatives will form a significant part of the ministry’s upcoming budget submission, as officials seek greater investment in surveillance systems and animal health services.

Tunabuna says they are also looking to strengthen collaboration with research organizations and government agencies to improve the ability to detect and manage livestock diseases.

The move comes as the ministry ramps up efforts to improve food security, increase agricultural productivity, and reduce losses across both the crop and livestock sectors.

Alongside disease monitoring, the ministry plans to continue supporting livestock farmers through infrastructure development and targeted assistance programs aimed at strengthening the industry.