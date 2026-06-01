Ratu Latianara ready for title defense

Ratu Latianara's under-16 and under-18 captain with their trophy during the lauch of the Raluve Championship yesterday.

Ratu Latianara College is aware of how tough this year’s Weetbix Raluve Championship will be, as they will be out to defend their under-16 grade title.

During the competition launch this morning, coach Ratu Seru Kuriyalovou says last year’s achievement is in the past, and they are only focused on what’s ahead of them.

Preparation has been ongoing for the past few weeks, and Ratu Latianara is ready for whatever comes their way.

He adds their participation in the Pacific Schools Rugby League Championship last week provided them with valuable game time.

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“We know we are champions but we want to come in as underdogs. We know the competition will not be easy this year but we are ready for whatever comes our way.”

The Raluve Championsship will start this weekend.