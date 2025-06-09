Byrne claims he was removed

Former Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne. [Photo: FILE]

Former Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne claims he didn’t resign but was removed by the Fiji Rugby Union and that he wasn’t sick.

The 67-year-old made these claims in an interview with Australia’s nine.com.au.

On April 1st, the FRU announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the Australian coach, addressing concerns about his health.

However, in the interview, Byrne revealed he just wanted to clear the air on his situation that he didn’t resign, and doesn’t have any ongoing health issues.

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According to Byrne’s medical report, seen by nine.com.au. states he had a “favourable prognosis” and “there are no medical concerns that would reasonably interfere with his ability to continue performing his current professional duties”.

Byrne, who was contracted until December 2027, eventually agreed to an undisclosed settlement with the FRU to walk away.

He said he was just disappointed that it was mentioned that he resigned because of ongoing health issues,” and that’s not the case at all.

The former coach said he was removed from his role so that Fiji Rugby could move in a new direction.

Byrne has made these claims less than a month away from Fiji’s first Nations Championship match against Wales in Cardiff.

Questions have been sent to the FRU regarding Byrne’s claims, and they said they’ll get back to us.