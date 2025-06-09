Court jails grandfather for repeated rape

A Labasa man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to raping his 16-year-old granddaughter.

The offenses were committed on several occasions between January 1st and October 31st last year.

The High Court heard that he told police that he committed the offenses because he had admired the complainant for a long time.

The victim who has been diagnosed with an intellectual impairment first disclosed the abuse to her grandmother, who later reported the matter to police.

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In the victim impact assessment, the complainant described the shame and embarrassment she has suffered as a result of the offending.

The offender is married and has seven children.

He has 30 days to appeal his sentence.