Family waits for DNA results

A family in Lautoka is awaiting DNA results following the discovery of a decomposed body.

A family member, who wished to remain anonymous, told FBC News that one of their relatives has been missing for some time.

Police have confirmed that the man has been missing since April 20.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says DNA samples have been taken, and authorities are still awaiting the results.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisoro says initial reports indicated that the missing man was supposed to accompany his family to the hospital for treatment but left on his own.

He was later reported missing.