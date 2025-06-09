King Khan pleads guilty

Imran Khan outside court today. [PHOTO: NIKHIL KUMAR]

Imran Khan, also known as “King Khan,” has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in a civil case.

Khan appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

He is accused of disposing of a vehicle that was covered under the court order.

The restraining order reportedly included a $400,000 property, cash in a bank account and four vehicles.

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Court documents allege Khan transferred a vehicle registered KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan, in breach of the 2023 order.

The matter has been stood down and will resume at 11:30am for mitigation.