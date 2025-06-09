Momoa exits Helldivers movie adaptation

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Jason Momoa reportedly won’t star in Helldivers after all.

The Aquaman star had been set to headline the Arrowhead Game Studios video game’s film adaptation, which is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 10, 2027, from PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures. Momoa has dropped out, however, according to Deadline.

The shooter-style game features an elite unit of fighters called Helldivers, who “must work together to protect Super Earth and defeat the enemies of mankind in an intense intergalactic war,” according to PlayStation.

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to reps for the actor and to Sony.

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Justin Lin, who’s helmed several movies in the Fast and Furious franchise, has been announced as the director. He was also a producer on 2023’s Fast X, in which Momoa portrayed the villainous Dante. Lin’s work also includes the 2006 movie Annapolis of episodes of TV shows including Scorpion, Community, and True Detective.

Momoa starred in A Minecraft Movie, another film version of a game, in 2023. He was part of cast that included Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Jemaine Clement, and Bret McKenzie. The family flick earned more than $424 million at the domestic box office and another $536 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo.

GAME OF THRONES Season 1 Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke

He’s expected to appear in the upcoming sequel for that, as well as planned installments of the Aquaman franchise for DC and the conclusion of Universal’s Fast and Furious flicks, Fast Forever.

Momoa’s will also reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in the highly anticipated third installment of the Dune franchise, which arrives in theaters Dec. 18.

The action star, who appeared in the first Dune film, is part of an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson. Robert Pattinson, and Anya-Taylor Joy.

In March 2025, the actor told EW in a joint interview with Minecraft costar Black, that, of all his high-profile parts, the one as Lobo in the Supergirl movie, is an important one.

“I just think I’m the right person to play the role,” he said, before agreeing with Black that he was “born to do it.”

He said that the character was “always was my favorite.”

“If we’re going to typecast me in anything, let’s put me in Lobo,” he said. “Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks… loves a fight, funny.”