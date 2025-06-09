Nadi–Gold Coast service takes off

Fiji has strengthened its tourism links with Australia following the launch of a new direct Fiji Airways service between Nadi and the Gold Coast.

The move improves air access and is expected to support visitor growth.

The inaugural flight was boarded today by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Tourism Fiji CEO Paresh Pant and Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah.

The delegation travelled on the new route before returning to Fiji this afternoon, marking the official start of operations.

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Fiji Airways Chief Executive Paul Scurrah described the route as a milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy and a key step in strengthening ties with Australia.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will operate the service three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Becoming Fiji Airways’ twenty-sixth international destination and its seventh in Australia, the route will add more than 53,000 seats annually between the two destinations.

Scurrah noted that the service reflects rising demand for seamless travel and stronger regional connectivity.

“This service not only makes it easier for Australians to visit Fiji, it also introduces Fiji to a whole new audience of North American travellers heading to the Gold Coast through seamless one-stop connections via our hub in Nadi.”

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Paresh Pant acknowledged the need for easier and more convenient travel options to further enhance tourist arrivals from one of Fiji’s largest tourism source markets.

“Everybody lives a busy, stressed life, and when we think from a psychological point of view, the easier you make it for people to travel, the better it is.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that the growing focus on Fiji’s aviation and tourism sector is driven by its potential to open doors to broader development and economic opportunities.

Fiji Airports Board Chairman Nalin Patel also emphasized that the new route reflects broader infrastructure development and long-term aviation planning.

The service also strengthens Fiji’s position as a regional aviation hub, with Nadi International Airport serving as a key transit point for passengers connecting across the Pacific and to North America.