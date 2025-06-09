PM Business awards re-introduces iTaukei category

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty said the revised category aims to celebrate the achievements of indigenous businesses that have demonstrated excellence over the past year. [Photo: FILE]

The 2026 International Prime Minister’s Business Awards will once again recognize outstanding indigenous entrepreneurship with the reintroduction of the iTaukei Award.

Previously known as the Yasana Excellence Award and limited to provincial entities, the category has been renamed the Excellence in iTaukei Enterprise Award and expanded to include all eligible iTaukei-owned businesses across Fiji.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty said the revised category aims to celebrate the achievements of indigenous businesses that have demonstrated excellence over the past year.

“Last year we had the Yasana Excellence Award, but this year we’ve renamed it to Excellence in iTaukei Enterprise Award, basically recognizing a 100% iTaukei-owned company or provincial company that has excelled during the year.”

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Chetty said the selection process will be independently assessed to ensure transparency and credibility.

“And there’ll be an independent panel of judges that judges and chooses a company as a winner every year.”

Event Committee member and Head of Regional and Trade Development, Lisala Dyer, is encouraging more iTaukei businesses to submit applications for the prestigious award.

“This award is the oldest award running for the last 34years, and its important because it recognizes indigenous businesses and I am happy that there is a strong growth among iTaukei businesses, especially from the private sector.”

The 2026 International Prime Minister’s Business Awards will feature 16 categories and more than 80 awards, providing businesses registered in Fiji with an opportunity to showcase their achievements and contributions to the country’s economic development.