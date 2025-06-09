Fiji Airways backs Fijian circus tour

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has partnered with VOU to support the Fijian Flying Circus on its first tour of Australia, promoting Fijian culture, talent, and storytelling on international stages.

The announcement was made in Brisbane during the launch of the 2026 Brisbane Festival programme.

The tour will feature Fijian performers travelling across Australia, with shows scheduled in Darwin, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, including appearances at the Brisbane Festival from September 4 to October 4.

The production blends traditional Fijian myths, legends, and folklore with contemporary circus performance. Fiji Airways says the partnership goes beyond transport support, describing it as a way of showcasing Fiji globally and promoting its identity as the “World’s Happiest Airline.”

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As part of the collaboration, Fiji Airways will also feature VOU’s circus content on its in-flight entertainment systems, expanding exposure for the group and its foundation.

Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah said the airline is proud to help bring Fijian culture and creativity to Australian audiences, calling the circus a strong expression of Fiji’s identity.

VOU Founder Sachiko Soro said the partnership will help Fijian artists reach wider audiences while also supporting youth training and scholarships in the performing arts.

The airline says the initiative also supports long-term development of Fiji’s creative sector through education and scholarship opportunities under the VOU Foundation.