Tactical battle looms as Rewa faces former coach

Rewa FC faces a challenging start to their 2026 Bic Fiji FACT campaign when they take on Navua, now coached by their former mentor, Rodeck Singh.

Singh enjoyed a successful spell with the Delta Tigers from 2021 to 2025, guiding the side to back-to-back Extra Premier League titles over the past two seasons.

Current Rewa head coach Priyant Manu believes the encounter will be a tactical battle, given Singh’s intimate understanding of the team’s structure, strengths, and playing style.

Manu acknowledged that the opening match will be a tough test but said the squad remains focused on its own ambitions and is determined to begin the tournament on a positive note.

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“He knows the players well and he knows their playing style. So we will have to be very tactical when we play them. We know it will not be easy, but we have our own goals and we are ready to face anyone standing in our way.”

Despite the familiarity between the two camps, Rewa remain committed to executing their game plan and securing a strong result in their opening fixture.