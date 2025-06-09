Justice Ministry pushes digital transformation

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Justice is prioritising digitalisation, law reform and expanded services in its upcoming financial year plans.

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the ministry has already submitted its budget proposal and is focused on modernising the management of government records, particularly within the Office of the Registrar of Titles.

Turaga says a major digitalisation project is set to begin soon following support from the World Bank, which conducted a study to guide the initiative.

He says an agreement has been signed to engage a company to carry out the work, with the first phase expected to commence shortly and be completed by December, before the second phase begins.

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Turaga also highlighted plans to regulate several pieces of legislation, including laws relating to child justice and the Criminal Records Act.

“We are also focusing on the review and regulation of certain laws, including the Child Justice sector, which is currently under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, as well as the Criminal Records Act. These are among the core responsibilities of the Ministry of Justice, and it is our role to ensure that they are adopted.”

The ministry is also looking to increase its presence around the country through expanded public awareness programmes and new service centres, with plans underway to establish a new office in Nakasi.

Turaga says the ministry’s budget allocation has continued to increase each year, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to improving access to justice and public services across Fiji.