Murder verdict date set

The Suva High Court will deliver its judgment in a murder case involving a 25-year-old man accused of killing a woman in September 2024.

Anare Vuli Cilicewa appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu, where both sides presented closing submissions.

The State said it had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and urged the court to find Cilicewa guilty of murdering Shabreen Shain Ali.

Prosecutors said the evidence was credible and that State witnesses told the truth.

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They also asked the court to dismiss claims that the accused was being framed, saying strong evidence linked him to the offence.

While acknowledging inconsistencies in DNA reports, they argued these did not affect the main elements of the charge.

The defence team from the Legal Aid Commission challenged the reliability of the prosecution’s case.

They pointed to inconsistencies in the complainant’s account of events. The defence said different versions were given in the initial statement and in court testimony.

They also argued that the forensic evidence was inconclusive. On that basis, they asked the court to acquit Cilicewa of the murder charge.

Cilicewa is alleged to have fatally injured Ali with an object after a heated argument on September 8, 2024.

Justice Bulamainaivalu is expected to deliver his ruling on July 14.