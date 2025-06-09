Brazil's defense questioned after Wesley withdrawal

Mar 26, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Brazil defender Wesley (2) against France at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images Purchase Licensing Rights

Five-time champions Brazil play their opening World Cup game against Morocco on Sunday, ​but there are few clues as to how coach Carlo Ancelotti ‌will solve the defensive problems they face.

Ironically, for a team historically renowned for its attacking flair, Brazil’s defence was the main talking point during today’s press conference.

Brazil has lost first-choice right back Wesley, ​who was ruled out after suffering a thigh muscle ⁠injury during Sunday’s friendly against Egypt.

The possible replacements — Roger ​Ibanez or Danilo — have not been playing regularly in that position ​recently, with both currently operating more as central defenders or full-backs.

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“We are working hard to get to the game in the strongest shape possible. ​That is all I can tell you,” Ibanez told reporters ​at Brazil’s hotel in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

“If I tell you anything else, ‌I ⁠would be in trouble,” he added when asked whether he expected to start and, if so, whether it would be at right back or in a more central role.

Ancelotti opted not to call up a specialist right ⁠back to replace Wesley, instead bringing in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Ibanez, who plays for Saudi side Al-Ahli, said Ancelotti had not yet held specific conversations with him ⁠or Danilo regarding the situation, suggesting a final decision has still to be made.

He added, however, that his own style is more ⁠defensive than Wesley’s, with the injured defender offering a greater attacking threat down the flank.

Ancelotti could also opt to use a midfielder at right back.

Brazil plays its opening game against Morocco on Sunday at 10am.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

On Friday, Mexico plays South Africa at 7am and the Korea Republic meets Czechia at 2pm. Both games will air on FBC Sports.