England not World Cup favorites says coach

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - England Press Conference - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 9, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jim Rassol Purchase Licensing Rights

England manager Thomas Tuchel does not rank his team among the favorites for the World Cup ​but believes they are in good shape heading into the tournament and can “dare to dream” about ‌lifting the trophy.

Most bookmakers have England among the leading title contenders but Tuchel reckons the six-decade drought since the nation’s solitary triumph in 1966 counts against them.

The German likened England’s quest at the June 11 to July 19 tournament to a player without ​a previous title turning up at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

“We’re not the top favourites. We can’t be, ​because we haven’t won it for so, so many years,” he told reporters in ⁠Florida on Tuesday on the eve of England’s final warm-up against Costa Rica.

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“There are proven winners in the tournament with more success in recent tournaments. So, these are the favourites, and we compete for the trophy.

“It’s just like if you … go to Wimbledon, you have never won it … (you’re) not the favourite. But you can win it, of course, and we want to win it, but we know what it takes, and it takes also a calm mindset and focus on our ​steps.”

Tuchel is taking charge of a team at the World Cup for the first time, but said his experience of Champions League campaigns in club football had taught him a lot about how to approach tournament football.

“It is my ‌opinion and ⁠my conviction that once you reach the quarter-finals, you can go all the way,” he added.

“I think it’s important not to try to digest this whole tournament in one piece, and to focus on what we can influence. At the moment, this is prep camp and then we will take care of the group stage.

“Make sure that ​you go through your group, ​and don’t get distracted ⁠by overthinking. Once you are in a quarter-final, then you can go all the way and then the belief will be there, but there has to be a lot ​of work done.

“We’re exactly where we want to be and want to take the ​next step tomorrow.”

England ⁠kick off their campaign on June 17 in Dallas with a repeat of their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Tuchel said his qualification of England’s chances did not reflect any doubts in his own mind, or in the camp, ⁠about the ​potential of the squad.

So, in the history of the World Cup, I’m not aware of anything like this happening, certainly not in recent tournaments.

“I have a belief. We all have a belief,” he ​said. “We all have a dream, but it comes with responsibility and hard work and commitment and discipline, and sometimes it comes with disappointment and ​setbacks.

“This is all included, but … we dare to dream and it’s important.”

England play Croatia next Thursday at 8am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the World Cup starts on Friday with Mexico hosting South Africa at 7am and Korea Republic play Czechia at 2pm. Both games air on FBC Sports.