Sayed-Khaiyum flags hold-up in police pay changes

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling for police officers to be prioritised in government salary increases and workforce support.

He states the Force remains central to Fiji’s fight against drugs and organised crime.

Officers, Sayed-Khaiyum points out, are on the frontline every day. Yet many continue to face financial pressure as the cost of living rises.

“People who are supposed to implement the law, they are, you know, not getting paid well, but there’s a lot of enticements being offered to them on the side, people are bound to fall, people are bound to succumb to the type of environment.”

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Sayed-Khaiyum says the Police Job Evaluation Exercise was introduced under the previous administration. It was meant to lift salaries in stages.

He is surprised it has not been fully implemented in recent budgets. He warns that low pay can increase the risk of corruption and outside influence. This is especially so when financial stress is high.

He says those responsible for enforcing the law and securing borders must be properly compensated. This, he adds, is needed to maintain integrity and resilience within the force.

Sayed-Khaiyum also called for continued investment in police equipment, resources, and modernisation.