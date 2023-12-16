Peters tours Nausori Health Center's $2m renovation

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, recently conducted a tour of the Nausori Health Center to assess the ongoing renovation progress.

This initiative, funded by New Zealand with a substantial investment of $2 million, signifies a commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities in Fiji.

Impressed by the advancements, Peters acknowledged the alignment of this project with Fiji’s Ministry of Health’s strategic objective to elevate healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, expressed gratitude to Peters and the New Zealand government for their unwavering support to Fiji.

Lalabalavu highlighted that New Zealand has been instrumental in various similar projects, and the Fijian government deeply appreciates this continued collaboration.