Permit delays to improve under NFA’s new digital plan

Fiji has been ranked among the slowest countries in processing building permit applications, a status the National Fire Authority is working to change with the planned launch of a new digital platform in September.

This was revealed by Joel Israel, NFA’s Manager of Fire Safety, Compliance and Properties, during a national consultation in Labasa on the proposed review of fees for fire safety plan vetting and inspection.

Israel highlighted that it currently takes 141 days to process a building permit, a delay that has raised concern from the government and developers.

“It takes about 141 days for a developer to submit the applications for building permits to the very end. So 141 days. So with the introduction of BPAS, we’ve challenged ourselves to deliver this in accordance with what we have been challenged by the Deputy Prime Minister himself, which is to chop down from 141 days to 70 days. That is a demand.”



NFA’s Manager of Fire Safety, Compliance and Properties, Joel Israel.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane confirmed that the public consultation process is underway and has so far received encouraging responses for the fees review.

“Before cabinet approval, we must consult the public. So far, we have received very good feedback from both the Central and Western divisions.”

As part of the proposed changes, fire safety vetting fees would increase from $0.50 to $1.00 per square meter, and structural fire safety inspection fees from $0.50 to $0.80 per square meter.

