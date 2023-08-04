Permanent Secretaries undergo training

Permanent Secretaries have been reminded of their critical executive role in conjunction with the political arm of governance for the betterment of Fiji and its people.

Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka reminded the 21 Permanent Secretaries that the task ahead will be filled with challenges.

These PSs are currently undergoing an onboarding and induction workshop in Suva today.

Article continues after advertisement

The workshop is aimed at equipping the PS to manage the 35,000 employees of the public service.

Rabuka reminded them to look for solutions to these challenges and not resort to blame games.

“We have great challenges. Many of them are not our fault but we put our hands up. We volunteered to be elected. You volunteered to be selected. You knew the problems you would face if you were selected or elected. So don’t blame anybody else. You knew that the task was going to be difficult yet you volunteered.”

Rabuka reminded these civil servants that a combined effort is needed to fix Fiji’s problems.

He adds the civil service is tasked with rebuilding and restoring.