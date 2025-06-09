PCS secures ISO 27001:2022 certification

Proficient Customer Solutions, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company with a presence in both New Zealand and Fiji, has officially achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, which is a boost to Fiji’s reputation as a safe and globally competitive outsourcing destination.

Founder and Director, Yogesh Chand, says the certification is a powerful affirmation of PCS’s commitment to excellence, ethical governance, and safeguarding client data.

Chand says this achievement is not simply a procedural milestone, but is a powerful affirmation of their collective pursuit of operational excellence, ethical governance, and strategic foresight.

“And when I say entrusted to us, I mean our clients who actually trust us to keep their information and data safe and secure. And that is very, very critical and important, not just for PCS, but for us as a country and as an industry.”

He says the process began in August 2024 and involved rigorous audits, policy development, staff training, and a culture shift towards “security by design.”

Chand says this milestone positions PCS as a secure, reliable, and future-ready outsourcing partner for both local and global markets.

Outsource Fiji’s Executive Director, Josefa Wivou, says the certification not only strengthens PCS’s credibility but also proves that Fijian outsourcing firms can meet international standards, giving investors greater confidence in the sector.

Wivou adds that PCS’s certification sets the pace for other local firms and demonstrates that Fiji is one of the most secure outsourcing destinations in the Pacific.

