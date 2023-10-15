Partnership to transform construction industry

A local supermarket and an Indian-based company have sealed a deal to provide a cost-effective solution for the construction industry in Fiji.

Vuo Supermarket Private Limited and Prime Group of Companies have partnered to supply prefabricated buildings for residential and commercial use.

Businessman, Jitendra Chand says they have taken a significant stride to help transform the construction industry in the country.

[Businessman, Jitendra Chand]

“We do not have contractors around locally … we have got pests like termites, we have got cyclones – to deal with all these problems, this is the solution… the pre-fab buildings where you do not need local contractors, you can have a laymen laborer. The termites we are not worried about them, they cannot bite these steel structures … and the cyclone, it is Category 5 certified.”

Chand says the initiative will meet the demand for prefabricated buildings.

The distribution of the prefabricated buildings is expected to commence within the next two to six months, to meet the demand in the country.