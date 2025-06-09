Parole Board to boost inmate reintegration

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga during the Yellow Ribbon event in Nabouwalu, Bua

The Fiji Corrections Service is implementing plans to ensure that inmates are able to reintegrate into society with ease after serving their terms.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga highlighted this in Nabouwalu, Bua, following the success of the Yellow Ribbon event.

He says they are making progress in establishing a Parole board, with a team expected to travel to New Zealand in May.

The proposed board can allow for the early release of inmates who have served lengthy terms but remain in custody.

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“The government cannot do it alone. It needs the support of the vanua and the church. Seeing traditional leaders lead this walk this morning is solid proof of that support.”

Turaga also stressed ongoing work on the proposed Criminal Records Bill, which aims to support the reintegration of former inmates, particularly those convicted of serious offences, by improving access to employment and overseas opportunities.