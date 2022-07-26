Massive $109.2m invested

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Approximately $109.2 million has been spent by the public and private sectors in the building and construction industry for investments.

Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this is already an increase of 27 percent compared to the investment done last year.

Koya says the Ministry is on course to going online in processing permits, which will allow for a fast turnaround.

“As the Ministry responsible also for planning towns, we will in the new financial year continue the design and the build of the new Nabouwalu Passengers Services facility and the waiting area around that particular area. The construction proper is expected to commence next year”

Koya says concurrently the civil works of the Nabouwalu town centre has also commenced with the phase one consisting of development of eight commercial lots.

Earth works tender has also been advertised for the Keyasi Town Centre and the work should commence in the new financial year with an allocation of $1million.