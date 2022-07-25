Bulanauca's contribution demonstrates his personality: AG

[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mitieli Bulanauca cannot be taken seriously says Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The SODELPA MP stated in Parliament that the government has presented an election budget while making a number of allegations against the Minister for Economy and the Prime Minister.

Bulanauca claimed the budget is vote-buying and full of freebies.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can fool people some of the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time. People do not vote for FijiFirst government or party or do not vote for Hon Bainimarama and Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Why? Because FijiFirst government Party is led by them.”

Sayed-Khaiyum in responding to this, says Bulanauca stoops low, but it’s public knowledge that the SODELPA MP cannot be taken seriously.

He says by calling PM names, shows Bulanauca’s real character.

“Everybody knows that Bulanauca cannot be taken seriously as I’ve mentioned and its rather pathetic what he did he call the PM murder, call PM a racist, call me a terrorist, you know everybody knows this is his caliber of contribution.”

The Minister for Economy also says that he is aware that SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka condoned Bulanauca’s comments in Parliament.

He says this goes to show the type of leadership in SODELPA when compared to FijiFirst.