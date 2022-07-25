AG questions Gavoka’s speech writer

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum this afternoon stated it seems someone is writing speeches for Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Gavoka was campaigning in parliament when he announced a number of tax reviews that a SODELPA government would review if elected.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the first time that Gavoka has come up with a list of tax reviews his party will make.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka ambitiously highlights what a SODELPA government can offer if they come into power.

The SODELPA leader plans to increase corporate taxes, which the government reduced in 2012.

“SODELPA proposes to take corporate tax back to 28 percent resident companies and 33 percent for non-resident companies.”

Sayed-Khaiyum in response to this, says that it seems that Gavoka is trying to chase away investors.

He says foreign investors make up most of the expenditure in the tourism industry, and what Gavoka proposes will not help anyone, let alone the sector that is the backbone of the Fijian economy.