Parents told to stay engaged after $200 school assistance

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has reminded parents of the importance of their role in monitoring and encouraging their children’s education.

Radrodro says that while most parents enrol their children at the beginning of the year, some tend to relax their monitoring after receiving the $200 Back-to-School Assistance, resulting in irregular school attendance for the remainder of the academic year.

He adds that in many cases, the Ministry records higher enrolment numbers at the start of the year compared to student registration for examinations later in the academic calendar.

“I am urging parents that the sole purpose of this grant is to ensure all children are in school,”

Radrodro adds that it is noted in the past that most students still report in with old pairs of uniform, school bags and shoes.

He further encourages parents to be transparent.

