Padgett highlights Fraud monitoring tools

Thirty-five certified financial executives and heads of audits from Fiji and the Pacific were part of the Forensic Accounting Conference in Suva yesterday.

Simon Padgett, a professional forensic accountant, hosted a session for participants to learn how to investigate fraud and corruption.

The participants also learned how to manage fraud risk in organizations, including digital forensics and cybercrime.

Padgett says they also focused on identifying basic fraud in organizations, including theft and corruption activities.

“We need to be sure that everybody is fully trained, people needs to be updated on the latest activities to reduce the risk of fraud hitting their organization”

In order to protect against offenders, Padgett says it is crucial for organizations and governments to have forensic accounting knowledge and abilities.