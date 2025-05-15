Pacific Futures Report charts path for regional growth

The Pacific Futures Forum is turning long-term vision into action with the launch of the Pacific Futures Report, which outlines 10 transformative themes for regional growth and resilience.

UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Tuya Altangerel says the forum reflects the ambition, identity, and shared vision of Pacific nations.

The report explores key areas shaping the region’s future, including climate security, emerging technologies, ocean governance, and demographic trends.

Altangerel adds that the report also draws on youth consultations conducted across the region.

“The future is like a hermit crab. You need to have the courage to leave the situation that is no longer beneficial to you so you can grow in the environment that is meant for you.”

She says they will also focus on developing solutions to emerging challenges such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and ocean governance.

“We find ourselves in an era of deep and accelerating change, socially, environmentally, geopolitically, and technologically. From rising seas to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, the Pacific is touched by forces well beyond its making but never beyond its ability to reshape its response. That is what this forum is about.”

The forum continues this week, which features discussions with traditional knowledge holders, innovators, youth, and regional thinkers.

