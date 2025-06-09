Overnight push to reopen Semo route

A temporary bypass road at Armco Crossing near Semo Village is expected to open tomorrow after a road slip disrupted access.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi said work was progressing on schedule.

He states that two large culverts beneath the crossing had corroded and were further weakened by strong water flow, causing the collapse.

Engineering teams are carrying out ground surveys as water levels continue to drop.

“We will target to complete by today, but due to the late arrival of crossings transported from other zones, other divisions. We target tonight we are going to continue. Hopefully by tomorrow we should be able to open to traffic.”

Ketenilagi states this will help determine the full extent of the damage upstream and downstream.

He says public safety remains the priority. A temporary pedestrian crossing is in place and bus services are running on both sides of the affected area.

Crews will work overnight to ensure traffic moves by tomorrow. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously on the narrow rural bypass routes.

