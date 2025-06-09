Over 8,000 foreigners overstaying in Fiji

[File Photo]

8,391 foreign nationals are currently overstaying in the country.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says most are business permit holders on single-entry visas.

The Minister urges all visitors to know their visa conditions and warns that failure to comply can result in entry restrictions.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto.

He states that overstayers are automatically flagged by the immigration system and assigned prohibited immigrant status.

“Usually for 12 months, they won’t be able to come back. In worse cases, they could be banned from coming back for a duration of their life. But it can be rectified if they come in to immigration offices. If you have a permit and it needs to be extended, you need to get your employers to extend the permit.”

Naupoto adds that overstayers can rectify their status by visiting immigration offices.

“But we hope that every individual knows how long they are supposed to stay in Fiji for, or when they are supposed to go back. It’s them who are following the law.”

The Minister says there is no financial penalty for overstaying but the Immigration Ministry closely monitors foreign nationals and enforces visa compliance through systems and embassy coordination.

