Over 2000 take advantage of free eye check-up

The Sai Prema Foundation, in partnership with the US-based Anekant Community Centre, provided free eye screenings and glasses through a five-day program in Suva.

The initiative, which began on Monday, includes 35 schools in addition to services at the hospital.

According to Dr. Nitin Shah, Director of the Centre, more than 2,448 people have been served, with overwhelmingly positive feedback. He added that if given the opportunity, he is more than willing to return to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He also recommended that the government consider adopting screening programs, bringing free, accessible healthcare services directly into communities across the country.

“Create a system where average Fijians can afford to get their eyes checked. Very simple. Because refractive errors, especially, you know, need of reading glasses is so simple to fix. And if they get it, especially as we get older, we are all going to get glasses. So, that’s one thing if they can make it affordable.”

The visiting team, made up of professionals from both the US and India, also brought with them a state-of-the-art vision screening device, accurate and efficient, especially for large-scale community outreach.

Dr. Nitin has been part of this mission for over 33 years, working in 28 countries and providing aid during natural disasters in places like Myanmar, Syria, and Turkey.

The organisation has also conducted 24 fundraisers over the past three years to support those affected by various disasters.

Dr. Nitin shared that last year alone, they reached 165,680 people across 10 countries, with the goal of reaching over a million in the near future.

He emphasized that after all the humanitarian work he has done, the most rewarding part is the sense of fulfilment it brings.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.