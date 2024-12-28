Over 120 packs distributed to affected families

[Photo: Supplied]

In response to the recent flooding, a team of dedicated volunteers has successfully distributed over 122 relief packs to local communities in need.

The distribution, which took place at Andrews Primary School and Korovuto Secondary School, is part of ongoing disaster relief efforts aimed at supporting families affected by the recent extreme weather.

South Pacific Foundation Project Manager Angeline Tikoitoga says at Andrews Primary School a total of 33 families received much-needed assistance, while at Korovuto Secondary School, one extended family of 13 people was provided with supplies.

Additionally, relief packs were delivered to a team staying at the Vou Dance Group Office.



Tikoitoga adds that due to continued flooding, the team was unable to reach Saioni Methodist Church as planned but remains hopeful to provide assistance there today.



