One questioned over leaked documents

Police have confirmed that a person of interest was brought in last week in relation to the investigation into rumours or information circulating on social media about purported plans aimed at destabilizing the security of the nation.

ACP Crime Sakeo Raikaci says the person was cautioned – interviewed via Video Recorded Interview and released.

He says investigators continue to pursue other information received.

The Fiji Police Force was made aware of the 50-page letter circulating on social media last month.

The 50-page letter on social media allegedly calls on the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to intervene and remove the Coalition government.