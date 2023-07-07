ODPP stats reveal thousands of dollars lost in theft

15 people have been charged with nine counts of theft last month.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cash and assorted items between $60 and $16,799 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences.

This has been done through home invasions, shop burglaries, carjacking, and day and night street robberies.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted gold jewellery worth $16,799 from a 26-year-old man’s house.

In one incident, a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 35-year-old man were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted gold jewellery and $160 in cash from a 38-year-old woman’s house.

Two 30-year-old men were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of 80 kilograms of burned copper wire and $1764.88 from a 42-year-old man’s garage.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 25 and 21, were charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 43-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 37-year-old de facto partner.

A 33-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 33-year-old brother-in-law, while in another incident, a 31-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his girlfriend.

A 40-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 50-year-old cousin’s brother.

30 people have been charged with a total of 32 separate incidents in June.