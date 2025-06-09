ODPP flags family ties in sex crime cases

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the rape of his four-year-old stepson.

This, according to the latest statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ODPP reports that a total of 18 people were charged with 40 counts of serious sexual offences filed in the High Court in February this year.

The offences include 26 counts of rape, 12 counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault and one count of defilement.

The data shows the cases involve 18 victims, 11 of whom are under the age of 18. Seventeen victims are female, while one is male.

Of the 18 accused persons, one is a juvenile. The statistics also reveal eight incidents where the accused and the victims were related.

In one of the cases, a 64-year-old man has been charged with the rape of his five-year-old granddaughter.

Another case involves a 47-year-old man charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 15-year-old stepdaughter, while a 36-year-old man faces two counts of rape involving his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

In separate incidents, a 55-year-old man is charged with the rape of his 63-year-old former partner. Two men aged 23 and 30 are also charged with raping their cousins, aged 17 and 19.

The ODPP also confirms a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman.

In other cases, a 55-year-old man faces four counts of rape involving a 17-year-old girl, while a 25-year-old man is charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Another case involves a 22-year-old man charged with one count of defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, two cases were discontinued after a Nolle Prosequi was filed due to insufficient evidence and the unavailability of the victim to give evidence during trial dates.

The ODPP states the figures reflect only serious sexual offence indictments filed in the High Court for last month.

