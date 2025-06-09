Ocean conservation project launched with Bezos Earth Fund

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government has officially launched the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity Project with support from the Bezos Earth Fund.

The initiative aims to protect 30 percent of Fiji’s ocean territory by 2030, bringing together global partners including the Wildlife Conservation Society, WWF, Conservation International, and the UNDP.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, says the project is a timely opportunity for philanthropies and international partners to back Fiji’s next phase of ocean conservation.

He adds government is urgently working to protect national waters to safeguard biodiversity, strengthen fisheries, expand sustainable finance, and build climate resilience for communities and future generations.

The project will also support marine spatial planning, enhance enforcement, and establish a national conservation fund to secure long-term sustainable financing.

