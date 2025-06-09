Northerners urged to boil drinking water

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging customers in the Northern Division to boil all drinking water after recent heavy rainfall caused high turbidity levels in water sources, which have affected operations at the treatment plants.

WAF states that the muddy conditions may result in discoloured water for some customers while the treatment processes are adjusted.

Some areas are currently experiencing low pressure or interruptions in water supply.

The authority says teams are working around the clock to manage the situation and restore normal water quality as quickly as possible.

Customers are urged to boil all drinking water as a precautionary measure to protect their health and safety until further notice.

