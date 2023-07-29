North water projects near completion

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

Six key water capital projects in the Northern division worth around $8.24m are set to be completed by this year.

Water Authority Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan highlighted this during their Annual Customer Forum and Water Sector Strategy 2050 consultation held in Labasa.

One of the major projects include Benau and Seaqaqa Packaged Water Treatment Plant which is expected to benefit 67,000 Fijians.

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The project is expected to cost $23 million.

WAF Chief Infrastructure Delivery Officer, Sourav Majumder highlighted that Authority has been allocated around $33 million for infrastructure development in Vanua Levu.