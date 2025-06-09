Normalizing counselling for Postpartum

[Photo Credit: Today's Parent]

For many women in Fiji, the idea of seeking counselling after childbirth is often clouded by stigma.

Talking about emotional struggles is still seen by some as a sign of weakness, or worse, a sign of being “mad.”

However, health professionals and mothers themselves are pushing to change that perception.

Head of wellness Dr. Devina Nand states that counselling should be normalised.

“Counselling is not a sign that something is wrong with you. It’s just like talking to a trusted friend, a safe space to share what you’re going through. We need to normalise this, because women deserve that support.”



Dr. Devina Nand.

Dr Nand says that Postpartum blues, depression, and even rage are common emotional experiences after childbirth.

She adds that many women keep silent, fearing judgment from family members or their community.

The Head of Wellness warn that silence can make recovery harder, and in rare cases, push women into dangerous levels of isolation.

“Therapy is best outside of the hospital. If families or partners notice a mother withdrawing, feeling overwhelmed, or constantly doubting herself, encouraging her to talk to a counsellor can prevent things from escalating.”

The Ministry of Health has begun integrating mental health checks into its maternal and child health policies, with new guidelines focusing not just on the baby, but on the mother’s emotional well-being as well.

Counselling services are also being strengthened through workplace wellness programs and partnerships with community organisations.

