No GCC reps for Namosi

iTaukei Affairs Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa.

The province of Namosi will not send any representative to attend the Great Council of Chiefs meeting, which will be held later this month.

This has been confirmed by iTaukei Affairs Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa.

Tagicakirewa says numerous attempts have been made by iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu, requesting the Turaga Tui Namosi and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua for the Vanua to provide three representatives.

“All provinces have submitted their list of names except Namosi; the Minister for i-Taukei has confirmed that Namosi will not be at the GCC.”

The Ministry had previously stated there will be three representatives from each of the 14 provinces, which will also include the Roko Tui.

Namosi has five districts and 28 villages, and Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano is currently serving his term behind bars.

The GCC is set to take place on the Chiefly Island of Bau from the 24th to the 25th of this month.