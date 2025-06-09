No cases of teacher admissions at St Giles

There are no recorded cases of teachers admitted for mental illness specifically due to students’ behaviour in schools. This has been confirmed by the Medical Superintendent of St Giles Hospital, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, who clarified that while some teachers may experience stress-related issues arising from student behaviour and may have sought assistance through outpatient clinics at St Giles, it would not be accurate to attribute mental illness entirely to such causes.

This follows concerns being raised by teacher associations regarding the growing physical and mental toll on teachers.

In a statement, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, highlighted the importance of a balanced and responsible understanding of mental health in the workplace.

“Every profession carries its own risks and stress factors, which are part of the responsibilities associated with the role. It is therefore important to approach the issue of mental health with balance, sensitivity and without placing undue blame on students or the teaching profession.”

He also encouraged early access to support services.

“The Ministry of Health and Medical Services continues to encourage teachers and all members of the workforce to seek support early through our mental health services whenever they face stress, anxiety or related challenges.”

Mental health services and support remain accessible to all individuals across the workforce to assist with stress, anxiety and related conditions.

