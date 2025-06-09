No action on deported abuser without local complaint

The Fiji Police Force states it can only take legal action against a Fijian national recently deported from the Federated States of Micronesia for sexual abuse if a formal complaint is lodged.

This man served a prison term in FSM for impregnating his underage daughter.

The Police, while responding to FBC News, clarified that a complaint must indicate part of the offense occurred within Fiji’s jurisdiction for them to act.

This clarification comes after the Pohnpei Supreme Court in FSM handed the victim’s mother an eight-year suspended sentence with strict probation conditions.

The mother, a former Pohnpei resident, was convicted on seven charges for her role in concealing the abuse and pregnancy, conspiring to cover up the crime, and obstructing its reporting.

The court found she went to great lengths to hide the truth.

Concerns have been raised because the victim’s father, who served his sentence in FSM for the sexual abuse and was then deported to Fiji, is now living freely in the country.

The Police reiterate they cannot act if the entire offense happened in Pohnpei due to jurisdictional limits, unless a complaint specifies a portion occurred in Fiji.

However, they can still hold both individuals accountable if the victim provides a formal statement.

