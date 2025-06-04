NGO coalition calls for people-centered budget

Chair of the NGO Coalition on Human Rights Fiji, Shamima Ali

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights Fiji is urging the government to deliver a people-centered national budget that directly addresses the urgent issues affecting communities across the country.

Chair of the Coalition, Shamima Ali, emphasizes the critical need for the upcoming budget to tackle pressing concerns such as poverty, deteriorating water and health infrastructure, increasing drug use, rising HIV rates, and the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Violence against women and girls remains a major concern.

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights says the government must continue to support efforts to stop this crime.

“Women die, actually. In the last 10 to 12 years, we have seen over 52 women die at the hands of their partners in intimate partner violence situations. So we believe the government needs to make a solid commitment. It has already done so with the launch in 2023, and we don’t want them to waver from that. There should be a budget allocated specifically for this.”

Ali also stresses the need for affordable housing options and the provision of essential services, particularly for women and vulnerable groups.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that the government will carefully assess and prioritize areas most in need of assistance.

“The greatest impact in terms of improving the quality of life for our people will come from addressing immediate needs such as health, education, water, and roads. These basics must be accounted for in the national budget every year.”

He assures the public that the government remains committed to delivering a responsible and responsive national budget.

