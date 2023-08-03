New underground water source for 30 residents

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Thirty residents of Dawana Estate and neighbouring communities in Cakaudrove will no longer have to rely on spring water as their main water source.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna commissioned a new underground water source on Tuesday.

Resident Ambika Nand says for decades they had been relying on a spring as their main water source and over the years it could not accommodate everyone, especially for the livestock that they keep.

He says they then started utilizing rainwater as a substitute water source, but it was not reliable.

He says they are fortunate to have received assistance from Government through the borehole project.

The Assistant Minister applauded the farmers for their contribution towards the economy through their yield and ensured Government’s support towards their ventures.