New training program to empower fisher communities

A training to equip local communities with practical skills for maritime management has been launched.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu made the announcement during the International Conference on Ocean Governance and Blue Economy Development in Suva.

The Minister stated the Training Course for Marine Resources Utilisation is supported by China’s Island Research Centre and the China Ocean Development Foundation.

Bainivalu stressed that Pacific’s strength lies in collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and cultural stewardship.

“In the Pacific, we paddle the same canoe. The ocean connects us, sustains us, and defines us. Its protection requires unity and collective action.”

Bainivalu praised the partnership between Fiji and China, noting that 170 years of friendship continue to drive joint initiatives in marine conservation, aquaculture, coastal monitoring, and training.

The Minister also acknowledged the co-organisers including the Ministry of Natural Resources of China, Fiji National University, the South Pacific Island Countries Institute of Asian Studies, and the Sino-Australian Research Consortium for Coastal Management, for advancing ocean sustainability and regional cooperation.

