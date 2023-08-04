New seawall brings relief to Lamini Village

The construction of a 320-meter seawall has brought relief to 45 families who bear the brunt of climate change in Lamini Village, Taveuni.

Villager, Temesio Seniloli says the seawall will strengthen resilience and minimize their vulnerability to climate impacts.

Seniloli thanked the government’s intervention to help construct the seawall, as they have been in need of the assistance for quite a long time.

“Now, we are better protected during natural disasters. This is evident in the last two tropical cyclones, the waves have been barred off by the seawall. Before, it would sweep into the village. At times, it would almost reach the road. Now, this is a thing of the past.”

Assistant Minister for Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna while commissioning the seawall says this is a celebration of the collaboration between the government and communities in the fight against climate change.

Tunabuna also acknowledged the previous government for their contribution towards the construction of the 2.5-meter high seawall.

The fully reinforced concrete seawall is valued at around $1million, which is part of the coastal protection work by the Ministry.