New roads to boost rural life

Rural farmers across Fiji are gaining improved access to their farms through new road construction.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka states the government has built 30 farm access roads spanning 152.4 kilometres across 11 provinces under the Rural and Outer Island Program, investing around $2.2 million.

In the Northern Division, 64.38 kilometres of roads now serve 1,664 people. The Western Division added 28 kilometres benefiting 1,724 residents, while the Eastern Division completed 14.6 kilometres supporting 1,120 people.

In Lau, a new 7.5-kilometre road on Moala Island helps Yaqona farmers reach their farms. The Central Division’s 45.5 kilometres of new roads support 2,150 residents.

Ditoka points out that these roads improve livelihoods for farmers, women, and vulnerable groups.

He said the Ministry would continue investing in rural infrastructure to boost development.

