New rehabilitation center to enhance service delivery

A new National Rehabilitation Centre is expected to change the way rehabilitation services are delivered in the country says Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

He made the comment at the launch of the new National Rehabilitation Centre which will be situated in Tamavua.

Doctor Lalabalavu says the rehabilitation health services have been in operation at Tamavua Hospital for 40 years, however, the aging facility has limited the ability of the service to expand its scope and enhance the quality of service delivered to the people.

“It has come at an opportune time, much needed in our efforts in regards to rehabilitation. Our old rehabilitation center is old and condemned under OHS.”

The Health Ministry is currently committing $1.5 million towards the operational costs to demolish the Old Rehabilitation Centre and prepare the site including the relocation cost of moving the current health services of the Old Rehabilitation Centre to the Tamavua Twomey Hospital.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea, Lee Dohoon says the overall project will be carried out in five phases from 2023 to 2027.

“This rehabilitation center project is one of many projects we are now implementing along with the Fijian government and we do want to help Fijian government in their efforts to revitalize their businesses, investment and bring about healthy population as this Ministry if after.”

The funding provided by the Korean Government will cover the design and construction of new building for National Rehabilitation Centre with 20 admission beds capacity among others.