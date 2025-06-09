New medical clinic opens in Sigatoka

It was a proud moment for the people of the Nadroga province as they witnessed the opening of a new medical center & mobile clinic that will provide comprehensive medical services free of charge to all people of the Nadroga & Navosa provinces.

Officiating the opening ceremony, Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua praised the collaborative effort and commitment shown by stakeholders in making the clinic a reality.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations. This is not only a significant development for the Nadroga and Navosa community but also a model of what committed collaboration of public health service can achieve.”

The medical clinic located in Olosara, Sigatoka, is established by the Reproductive & Family Health Association of Fiji in partnership with the Govind Family Foundation (GFF), which provides facilities for the clinic.

The clinic will provide NCD screenings, family planning counseling, breast examinations, HIV counseling and referral, mental health counseling, and drug & substance abuse counseling, among many others.

The initiative marks a major step forward in community health for Nadroga and Navosa, with the aim of promoting wellness, early detection, and prevention through accessible, free healthcare for all.

