News

New medical clinic opens in Sigatoka

Sera Navuga Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 20, 2025 4:26 pm

It was a proud moment for the people of the Nadroga province as they witnessed the opening of a new medical center & mobile clinic that will provide comprehensive medical services free of charge to all people of the Nadroga & Navosa provinces.

Officiating the opening ceremony, Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua praised the collaborative effort and commitment shown by stakeholders in making the clinic a reality.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations. This is not only a significant development for the Nadroga and Navosa community but also a model of what committed collaboration of public health service can achieve.”

Article continues after advertisement

The medical clinic located in Olosara, Sigatoka, is established by the Reproductive & Family Health Association of Fiji in partnership with the Govind Family Foundation (GFF), which provides facilities for the clinic.

The clinic will provide NCD screenings, family planning counseling, breast examinations, HIV counseling and referral, mental health counseling, and drug & substance abuse counseling, among many others.

The initiative marks a major step forward in community health for Nadroga and Navosa, with the aim of promoting wellness, early detection, and prevention through accessible, free healthcare for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

No charges in arms seizure case

New medical clinic opens in Sigatoka

FIJI Water backs PM’s Business Awards

Call for stronger powers to tackle unhealthy foods

Critical health issues on meeting agenda

Rewa health officials push for continued budget support

Kiran calls for social cohesion

Fiji explores regional health cooperation

Forestry on track for 30 million tree goal

Labasa market vendors gear up for growth

Renovations begin at Vunisea Hospital

Mataele to feature for Fijian Drua in 2026

FRCS rolls out MyCash QR payments

What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

Kyiv mourns as death toll from Russian strike climbs to 28

As death toll rises, Gazans make life-risking journeys to seek food

Tamani named player of the match in Indian League

Raibiriki ready to leap to greatness

Sharks, West Tigers lead FNRLW premiership tables

The world’s only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV could stop transmission

Napoleon’s iconic bicorne hat and personal treasures expected to fetch millions in Paris

Dune 3 Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa And Ida Brooke As Paul Atreides’ Twin Children

Mbappe discharged from hospital

Emori Sukace wins 2024 Kia Sportage in $300K Shop N Save Promotion

Will Drake Kill the Diss Track?

Australia shuts down Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Nasilasila extends Drua stay through 2026

FRU in talks with sponsors to fund school rugby

Inclusive squad for Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Frederico Miller ready for national duties

Oil prices up nearly 3% as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

LTA recommends opening up e-ticketing market

Landowners receive $44 annually for Monasavu Dam

Temperatures pass 32C as first UK area enters heatwave

Build local diabetes care system, urges Diabetes Fiji

Small businesses seek budget relief

Use education to defeat the drug menace: Professor Prasad

FEO enhances digital systems

LTA warns drivers after latest road death

Kavala Health Center goes digital

New equipment to supports skills training

Wallabies name 36-Man squad for Fiji test

Youth say poor enforcement limits healthy food choices

FSSRU confident in ground availability

LTA expands road safety efforts

Navua FC thankful for support of the Vanua

Lyles showdown with NFL's Hill cancelled

Court orders seizure of properties in fraud case

DPM Kamikamica calls for urgent action to support WIM

Equipment management boosts election readiness

Fiji Airports signs MOA with TSLS

Five police officers face multiple charges

China will assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

New Zealand halts Cook Islands funding over China row

Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic ‘Thug Motivation 101'

Pakistan's army chief to meet Trump

Brad Pitt Reveals His One Condition for Doing a Movie With Tom Cruise

113 Cuvu families get 99-year leases

Sauturaga scores as Bulls continue dominant form

Raviravi gets $10k for mangrove project

Baby Pearls set for Invitational Tournament ahead of World Cup

LTA wants road marshals back

Homes no longer safe: Tudravu

Bati young gun to start for NSW in U19 Origin

Critical roles still vacant at FEO

Devastating crash threatens Air India's ambitious turnaround

23 HIV cases recorded in Bua, Tuiwailevu warns of rising risk

Budget to address housing shortages

Driver admitted after deadly mishap

Man City show squad depth in 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid

Body found in Vunisamaloa

Australia jobs unexpectedly dip in May

Farmers, families travel to farewell late Minister

Britain, under pressure on immigration

Lone Air India survivor carries coffin of brother killed in crash

‘Jaws’ changed movies forever

Bright future for Fijian Amateur Boxing

Fiji Volleyball undeterred by financial hurdles

Football for Schools reaches Bua

Stop risking lives: Kamikamica

Liverpool ready to defend title

Pixar film 'Elio' follows a family's imperfect intergalactic journey

Public assured, Blood supply is safe

France aims to intercept UK-bound migrant boats

Queensland set series alight winning game two in Perth

Clean water push for Macuata and Serua communities

No room for rogue operators says LTA

DPM backs women journalists

Rent defaulters face eviction

PRB residents slammed for illegal dumping

Outdated health laws under review

Fiji Rugby eyes player development and future pathways

Tri-nations boxing to promote upcoming talent

Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender'

Man dies in freak accident

Lami Darts tournament highlights growing momentum

$44k still owed to 2018 Election workers

Mother seeks justice

Power failure risk remains at CWM Hospital

Sinner through in Halle to set up clash with former champion Bublik

Indonesia and Fiji relation strengthened

SCGF secures land to boost farmer support

Media must drive change: Rakuita

Fiji urges France to stand with the Pacific

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Australia to begin talks on security, defence with EU

797 meth containers seized, Court told

Teba sees red card as Bravehearts suffer loss

Race on to replace Viljoen at Fiji Airways

Rental car operators push for policy review

Duguivalu still eligible for Flying Fijians despite France A selection

Nawaka takes charge in drug fight

Seruitanoa leads the way for women in rugby

Charred bodies, shattered lives after gunmen kill 100 in Nigeria

Empowering children for safety

Club World Cup clash gets underway as lightning threat passes

Alcaraz battles past lucky loser Walton to advance at Queen's Club

President authorizes independent investigation

Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55

Weekend drinking leads to 22 lock-ups

Israeli tanks kill 59 people in Gaza crowd trying to get food aid, medics say

Fiji Airways drops in 2025 Skytrax Airline rankings

Oil prices keep climbing as Iran-Israel conflict enters sixth day

Walk to break crime cycle this Saturday

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar

Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for sexual assault and harassment

US to shut embassy in Jerusalem from Wednesday through Friday

US judge blocks Trump passport policy targeting transgender people

Iranians speak of their fears and hopes as the conflict with Israel intensifies

E-ticketing backlash prompts action

Fiji FA honored with bronze at inaugural FIFA Forward Awards

Road deaths drops but LTA warns against complacency

Prasad warns students about rising drug threat

Youth lead the charge for smarter food choices

Baby Pearls engage with Rabi Youth

Tuiketei calls out inequality in Pacific newsrooms

Ronald loan move to Al-Hilal ‘counter-intuitive

Highlight dark side of tennis betting

Singh denies sidelining acting PS

Gill's captaincy a blend of Rohit's ice and Kohli's fire

Iranians describe fear and sadness over Trump evacuation warning

Visitor arrivals show positive growth in May

Fiji urges global action on climate mobility

Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry and called him a ‘moron’ will plead guilty

Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Fiji ready to send team to the US to negotiate trade tariffs

FBC to Live Broadcast International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Singh sets sights on 3.5m tonne comeback

Sokotukivei ready for national duties

Strong sectors could offset growth dip, says Kamikamica

FBC to open new broadcast hub in Labasa

Union fears rights threatened in work-from-home review

World Bank slashes Pacific growth forecast

Ravunawa sounds alarm on salt and NCD link

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ soars in box office debut with $83.7 million, beating ‘Lilo & Stitch’

LTA launches school road safety campaign

Healthy crowds and Messi mania lift Club World Cup, but quality gap shows

Thousands attend Bhageshwar Dham religious program

Super Rugby spin-off: new comp to fix fixture shortage

Teen remanded over fatal Bau Road accident

Police to question student in assault video

US and UK announce a trade deal, but steel imports unresolved

Stop vandalism urges FRA

Movie Review: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Bride Hard’ is a wedding movie that’s easy to break up with

Trump to leave G7 summit early due to Middle East situation

Iranian state broadcaster hit as Iran urges Trump to make Israel halt war

Police completes analysis of COI report

Grants are a government duty, not a vote-buying tool: Singh

Talacolo double in Chennai Bulls win

CCF demands clearer food labels

Berea Trust to bridge literacy gaps

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss make magic in 'Fubar' season 2

Angelo Smith signs with Drua

Four-day leadership program kicks-off in Suva

Jurors see clips of ‘freak-off’ sex marathons central to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking charges

Nawaka pays tribute to Rayalu

Rehabilitation services expand through outreach

Russia attacks Kyiv with waves of drones, missiles

Kamikamica meets Vodafone over bus card chaos

Media must protect its women

Daunivucu named in France U20 for World Championship

As economic growth slows, Pacific Islands should boost women in jobs, says World Bank

Four people handed suspended jail sentences over Vinicius Jr effigy

The world’s most-visited museum shuts down with staff sounding the alarm on mass tourism

Man charged for alleged sacrilege

Star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par

US reverses guidance pausing ICE raids on farms, hotels and restaurants, WaPo reports

Fatal accident prompts policy review

Dozens killed by Israeli fire near Gaza aid sites

Fiji Port prepares for trade surge

Gavoka unfazed by forecast

HART seeks housing support

Freight costs stall island progress

REALB works to clear audit backlog

“I pray about it every day”: Robanakadavu on WRWC

Pacific women highlight media gaps

Trump says expelling Russia from G7 was a 'mistake'

Savusavu swimmer earns Fiji call

New facility to strengthen disaster preparedness